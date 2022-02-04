Giants news, 2/4: Mike Kafka, Brian Daboll, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Get to know new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka

What Eli Manning had to say about his Hall of Fame chances

Report: Bears to hire Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach

The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The 2022 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index

Morning-After Regrets New York Giants and Daniel Jones In the hazy light of the Dave Gettleman era, Daniel Jones looked just enough like the Giants’ ex (Eli Manning) for New York to convince itself this was a good idea. But in the harsh morning sunlight, it turns out he’s just tall.

Joe Schoen aims to keep Giants’ top draft picks with the Giants

On Friday evening, to me, Daboll didn't know he had the Giants job.



Whole story on the latest GM Shuffle: https://t.co/W4dyJbJ7HQ pic.twitter.com/4btkk2HQXn — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 3, 2022

