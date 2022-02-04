Giants news, 2/4: Mike Kafka, Brian Daboll, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Get to know new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka
What Eli Manning had to say about his Hall of Fame chances
Report: Bears to hire Tyke Tolbert as wide receivers coach
The Ringer’s 2022 NFL Draft Guide
The 2022 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index
Morning-After Regrets
New York Giants and Daniel Jones
In the hazy light of the Dave Gettleman era, Daniel Jones looked just enough like the Giants’ ex (Eli Manning) for New York to convince itself this was a good idea. But in the harsh morning sunlight, it turns out he’s just tall.
Joe Schoen aims to keep Giants’ top draft picks with the Giants
On Friday evening, to me, Daboll didn't know he had the Giants job.— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) February 3, 2022
Whole story on the latest GM Shuffle: https://t.co/W4dyJbJ7HQ pic.twitter.com/4btkk2HQXn
In case you missed it
- Laura Young first woman to join Giants’ coaching staff
- Mike Kafka expected to become Giants’ offensive coordinator
- On Brian Daboll and hope for Daniel Jones, the Giants’ offense
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...