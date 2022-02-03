Laura Young first woman to join Giants’ coaching staff

Laura Young will by all accounts become the first woman to become part of the New York Giants coaching staff, per published reports. The Giants on Wednesday named Young, who had been working with the Buffalo Bills, to a newly-created position called director of coaching operations.

Young had been working for the Buffalo Bills since 2015. Since 2017, she has been coordinator of player services.

In that role, Young played a key role in helping the Bills safely navigate the pandemic. from a story on the Bills web site: