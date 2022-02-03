Mike Kafka expected to become Giants’ offensive coordinator

Another piece of the New York Giants coaching staff puzzle is apparently falling into place. Reports from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapport indicate that Mike Kafka is expected to become the team’s offensive coordinator.

Kafka, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Pep Hamilton of the Houston Texans and Chad O’Shea of the Cleveland Browns, were considered the three finalists for the job.

Here is what I wrote earlier this week about Kafka:

“A one-time journeyman backup quarterback in the NFL, the 34-year-old Kafka has been on the Kansas City coaching staff since 2017. He has risen from offensive quality control coach to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for a team which perennially has one of the league’s best offenses.

“Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride tells me that Kafka has essentially been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in waiting for the past three seasons. Problem is, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has continually been passed over for head coaching jobs and remains stuck in place with the Chiefs.”

Reid had reportedly blocked the Philadelphia Eagles from interviewing Kafka for an offensive coordinator post a couple of seasons ago.

Here is Kafka on what he learned from Reid and Bieniemy:

“I think the most important part is the attention to details that coach Bieniemy, coach Reid they bring to the offense,” he said. “You know, really no detail is spared as far as what we want to do on offense from up front. The receiver room, running back room, tight ends, quarterbacks, so it’s very well thought out. You know, it’s sound to the offensive mind, and we put it into where we can get the quarterback answers and allow him to play freely and give our receivers and ballcarriers answers as well, you know so we try to build that into the system and that’s one thing I’ve learned since being here over the last several years. Being able to give the quarterback answers and give our skill players answers within the offense.”

New head coach Brian Daboll has an offensive background. He has been offensive coordinator for four NFL teams. Daboll has not yet indicated whether he would call plays.

“In terms of the play calling, I think that’s a work in progress, too,” Daboll said. “We’ll see who the offensive coordinator is, who the rest of the staff is and then we’ll talk about that as we get going through OTAs and minicamps, but it’ll be important. That position, that offensive coordinator position will be an important position for us.”

General manager Joe Schoen said recently that he “would prefer” the head coach does not call the plays, but would that up to Daboll.

We will find out if Daboll has enough faith in his new coordinator to turn over that duty.

Here is where we believe things stand with Brian Daboll’s coaching staff right now.

Assistant coaches

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Tight ends —

Wide receivers —

Defensive coordinator — Patrick Graham

Defensive line —

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young