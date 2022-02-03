Giants news, 2/3: Eli Manning on Brian Flores, Patrick Graham, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Eli Manning: No ‘wrongdoing’ by Giants in Brian Flores scandal

“I was not involved in any of that process in any way, so I don’t know the details,” Manning told The Post. “I know the Giants organization. I know they do everything possible to give everybody a fair chance. They don’t care minority or not, they are looking for the best possible candidate. They are going to do everything properly to look for that perfect candidate. So, I don’t think there was any wrongdoing there.”

Brian Flores - ‘Trust was lost’ with Miami Dolphins after $100,000-per-loss tanking offer from owner

Brian Flores’s Lawsuit Has Brought the NFL’s Black Coaching Crisis to Its Boiling Point

Giants’ Daniel Jones won’t be be Josh Allen, but will call him

“But my goal is not to be him, or try to emulate him. I understand I got my own skill-set, my own game, so I’ll try to be the be the best version of that, be the best version of myself. Coach Daboll has said that to me, and I think that’s what he expects. I look forward to learning from Coach, and obviously there’s a lot of things he was able to teach Josh, and I’ll look forward to learning from that, and try to be the best player I can be.”

Jones also called Daboll a “really good guy” who’s “easy to talk to.”

New GM Joe Schoen to scout the Giants’ scouts before pivotal draft, plus more notes from the Senior Bowl

Sam Howell, Malik Willis, others to watch in Shrine, Senior Bowls

One free agent each team can’t afford to lose

Lorenzo Carter’s 15.8 percent pressure rate from Week 12 forward was eighth-best among edge rushers.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones winners of Brian Daboll hire

“What are opposing offensive coaches saying about Patrick Graham?”#WeAreCollective pic.twitter.com/bwUj4RhyDo — QB COLLECTIVE (@QBCollective) February 2, 2022

