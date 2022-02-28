2022 schedule: The Giants could play in London this year

The NFL has announced the home games for each game in their international series. The fact that two of these teams will host the New York Giants could make one of the Giants’ road trips very long indeed.

Two of the three teams to get a home game in London this year are the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. As it so happens, the Giants will travel to play both the Jaguars and the Packers in 2022.

For more information on the 2022 NFL International games, please visit: https://t.co/K6sv0uXrLT pic.twitter.com/TqW1iskxhJ — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2022

We don’t know much about the Giants’ 2022 schedule, but we do know their opponents and which of their games will be played at home or on the road. In addition to the Giants’ three road games against the NFC East, we also know that the Giants will be traveling to play the Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks and — importantly — the Packers and Jaguars.

The fact that two of the Giants’ eight road opponents are “home” teams for international games gives them a 25 percent chance of taking a trip across the pond. Given the Giants’ fan base, name recognition, and that they got nine home games this year, the odds could be quite a bit higher than 2-in-8 that they’ll be racking up the miles.