Giants 2022 free agency: OL Matt Skura

Matt Skura started 14 games for the New York Giants in 2021, 13 at left guard and one at center. With new GM Joe Schoen expected to hunt for offensive line upgrades this offseason, Skura’s future with the Giants is in doubt.

Does the five-year veteran deserve an opportunity to at least some back to the Giants and compete for a spot as a reserve lineman in 2022?

Details

Age: 29

Position: OL

2021 salary cap hit: $935,000

Making the case

Skura being on the Giants’ 2021 roster, much less playing a significant role, was never part of the plan.

He signed to the Giants’ practice squad in mid-September after Zack Fulton and Joe Looney retired. He was added to the active roster when Shane Lemieux went on IR. He had to start playing after Nick Gates went on IR and Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury.

Such was the state of the Giants’ 2021 offensive line. Skura did not play particularly well, not surprising for perhaps the team’s sixth choice at left guard.

Skura was a starting guard for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, but was at center for the Ravens from 2018-2020. Back at guard last season, he surrendered two sacks, a career-worst 32 pressures, and also had career worsts in pass blocking efficiency (96.2) and overall pass blocking grade (29.5), per Pro Football Focus.

Skura does have significant experience at both center and guard and would almost certainly be agreeable to a veteran minimum contract. If the feel like they need someone to compete for a spot as a backup center/guard, I don’t have a huge issue with giving Skura an opportunity.

I am certainly not, though, going to bang the table to bring him back. Nor would I be surprised if he is ultimately not part of the team’s 90-man training camp roster.