The Combine is this week, and we will have complete coverage for you

2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Everything you need to know

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the last big gathering of prospects before the 2022 NFL Draft, runs from Tuesday, March 1 to Sunday, March 7.

Big Blue View has already started running position previews, and will have everything you need to follow along during the Combine as the New York Giants prepare for a critical draft.

We will have in-person coverage from editor Ed Valentine, who will be in Indianapolis throughout the week. New GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll speak to media Tuesday afternoon, and Big Blue View will be there to document what they discuss.

Player interviews begin on Wednesday, and Ed will be on hand to bring you features from as many of those as possible.

Chris Pflum and Nick Falato will have plenty of reports once the in-person workouts begin on Sunday.

Also, we will have a plethora of podcasts throughout the week — both from Ed in Indianapolis and from the guys at home discussing what they see and here. You can find us wherever you listen to podcasts.