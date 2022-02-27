Giants news, 2/27: Daniel Jones, Evan Engram, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Making NFL offseason moves for NFC teams - How to improve all 16 and fill needs in free agency and 2022 draft

This one will sound familiar.

New York Giants: A Multistep Off-season Plan to Fix the Roster - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Good friend Patty Traina offers her plan.

2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

The Giants come in No. 20 with a B- grade. Much of the issue was the lack of availability fo first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Gennero Felice and Nick Shook write:

Toney could still make this pick look like a home run, but there’s a lot of boom-or-bust potential.

2022 NFL Combine Preview: 10 Players Who Must Test Well and 20 Freak Athletes - The 33rd Team

How will Brian Daboll create his Giants playbook? Start with Daniel Jones' favorite calls - NFL Nation- ESPN

"Him asking for my ideas and some of the things that I've liked to run ... was cool," Jones said. "It will be an ongoing process to get a feel for what those things are -- what I like, what he likes. And we'll do it. "It was a good way for me to get to know him and him to get to know me. I certainly appreciated it."

Here’s a sign Evan Engram might get big money in free agency — and why that’s good for Giants - nj.com

