2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

The competition to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft is pretty wide-open. There isn’t a consensus “QB1” in this draft, which has drawn scouts’ eyes to every potential top passer in the country.

Nevada’s Carson Strong is one of the quarterbacks scouts have focused on in teams’ search for answers at the quarterback position. That, of course, has also brought attention to Strong’s top receiver, Romeo Doubs.

Doubs is a good-sized, savvy, experienced, and productive wide receiver. And while he isn’t in consideration at the top of the draft, he has the skill set to provide value for a team later on in the draft.

The New York Giants need to find reliable pass catchers, and their various roster needs might force them to wait on receiver. Could Doubs be a hidden gem at the receiver position?

Prospect: Romeo Doubs (7)

Games Watched: vs. University of Nevada - Las Vegas (2020), vs. San Diego State University (2020), vs. Kansas State (2021), vs. Boise State (2021)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 204 pounds

Arm Length: 32 1/8 inches

Wingspan: 77 5/8 inches

Hand: 10 1/8 inches

Career Stats

Games Played: 43

Receptions: 225

Yards (YPC): 3,322 (14.8 per catch)

Touchdowns: 26

2021 Stats

Games Played: 11

Receptions: 80

Yards (YPC): 1,109 (13.9 per catch)

Touchdowns: 11

Quick Summary

Best: Quickness, agility, route running, versatility

Worst: Play strength, blocking

Projection: A number 2 or 3 receiver with scheme versatility

Game Tape

Full Report

Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs offers and intriguing combination of size, quickness, and route running savvy for the position at the NFL level.

Doubs has a versatile frame at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, giving him enough size to play on the outside, while also being able to execute as a slot receiver. In fact, Doubs lined up in multiple positions for the Nevada offense, playing from both wide receiver positions as well as in the slot. Doubs has a variety of release strategies and is able to get into his route with the minimum of wasted motion.

He shows an understanding of how to use all phases of his route as tools to generate separation from defensive backs. Doubs does a good job of varying his speed and stride tempo to confuse cornerbacks. He also makes good use of his impressive quickness to use footwork and hip fakes to force cornerbacks to flip their hips either early or in the wrong direction, creating an opportunity for easy separation.

Doubs has relatively long arms to go with large hands, giving him a good-sized catch radius. He shows a willingness to extend and pluck the ball out of the air, making the most of that catch radius. He is also good at locating the ball in the air, tracking it, and making the necessary adjustments to haul in catches down the field. He was frequently used as a vertical threat throughout his career in Nevada, and also saw usage as a possession receiver in the short and intermediate area in 2021.

Doubs’ quickness, agility, and acceleration give him some upside in run after catch situations. He is able to make quick cuts or use great acceleration to break defenders’ angles and pick up good yardage on short catches in space.

Doubs’ has solid size for the position but seems to lack great play strength. He can struggle to separate from tight man coverage, and his blocking is a major liability. Doubs struggles to sustain his blocks on the perimeter and his man frequently winds up involved in stopping the play. He will need to improve his play strength in all areas of his game at the NFL level.

Overall Grade: 6.3

Big Blue View Draft Grading‌ Scale‌‌ 10 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Prospect‌ is a “unicorn” and ‌possesses‌ ‌both‌ ‌rare‌ ‌physical‌ ‌traits‌ ‌and‌ ‌elite‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits.‌ ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌a‌ ‌perennial‌ ‌All-Pro‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pro‌ ‌Bowl‌ ‌player‌ ‌(i.e.:‌ ‌Andrew‌ ‌Luck) ‌9 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌ ‌Definite first-round prospect with very good athletic and intangible traits. Reasonable expectation of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors. ‌8 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Fringe first-round player. First-round athletic or mental traits, but could slide into the top of the second round. ‌7‌ ‌-‌ ‌Solid Day 2 prospect (mid-second through third). Should contribute early in career, with the upside to start or become an important rotational player at some point in his rookie contract. ‌6 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Early-mid Day 3 prospect with a high athletic ceiling and low floor or a high floor but limited athletic upside. Too much bust potential for a Day 2 selection.. ‌5‌ ‌-‌ This player should‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌average‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌depth‌ ‌and‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌player.‌ ‌(i.e.: David Mayo) ‌4‌ ‌-‌ ‌Late‌-‌round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick. Has athletic traits or intangibles a team wouldn’t want to let hit the UDFA market. ‌Should‌ ‌be‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌compete‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌roster‌ ‌spot‌ ‌in‌ ‌training‌ ‌camp.‌ ‌ ‌3 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌Priority‌ ‌free‌ ‌agent‌ ‌or‌ ‌late-round‌ ‌draft‌ ‌pick.‌ ‌Has‌ ‌traits‌ ‌worth‌ ‌developing‌ ‌as‌ ‌a‌ ‌special‌ ‌teams‌ ‌contributor‌ ‌or potential depth player. ‌2 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌player‌ ‌has‌ ‌intriguing‌ ‌enough‌ ‌physical‌ ‌or‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌a‌ ‌camp‌ ‌invite.‌ ‌ ‌1 ‌ ‌-‌ ‌This‌ ‌prospect‌ ‌is‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌NFL‌ ‌caliber‌ ‌player.‌ ‌Lacks‌ ‌requisite‌ ‌physical‌ ‌and‌ ‌mental‌ ‌traits‌.

Projection

Doubs has the upside to be a number two or three receiver with the versatility to contribute in a variety of NFL offensive schemes. He has the quickness to uncover in the short or intermediate area of the field, enough acceleration and speed to stretch the field vertically, and ability with the ball in his hands to pick up yards after the catch. He has the experience and frame to line up as a Flanker or Slot, and could pose a problem for defenses from either positions. Teams would likely be well-served by limiting his reps as an “X” receiver on the line of scrimmage, particularly against defenses that use a high incidence of press-man coverage.

Play strength is an obvious weakness for Doubs, and one he will need to address at the NFL level. Doubs’ lack of strength impacts several areas of his game and drags his overall grade down. That said, he does play with good toughness and showed improved hands in contested catch situations as a senior.

NFL teams might start Doubs further down on the depth chart as he acclimates to the NFL game, but his athleticism and route running should allow him to rise quickly. That said, teams might want to make sure to use him as a ball carrier on sweeps or screens, as opposed to a blocker.