Giants news, 2/26: Northwestern HC raves about Mike Kafka, more

Pat Fitzgerald: ‘Superstar’ Mike Kafka the right man for Giants

“Absolutely, there’s no question in my mind,’’ Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s head coach since 2006, told The Post on Friday. “First of all, he’s a Northwestern man, so he’s incredibly bright. He was unbelievably dedicated and just a relentless football player. He played at a high level and knows what it takes to get there so he’s experienced what the players will have experienced. “And he was willing to grind. He came here, he went into a kind of a non-coaching role with the Chiefs and to see the way he’s grown up in this profession, I think he’s a superstar. I think he’s gonna do a great job there with the Giants and then the sky’s the limit for Mike. If it’s being the head coach here I hope he gives me a few more years.’’

New York Giants NFL offseason preview: Futures of Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry in doubt

Will Saquon Barkley be traded, what’s the plan at quarterback and more: Giants mailbag

Dan Duggan doesn’t think the Giants will sign a backup quarterback like Mitch Trubisky who could legitimately compete with Daniel Jones.

NFL free agency rankings for 2022: Chris Godwin, Tyrann Mathieu and Von Miller among our top 150 players

Evan Engram and Lorenzo Carter are both in the 100s.

