Giants 2022 free agency: LB Benardrick McKinney

Benardrick McKinney is another of the brigade of veteran inside linebackers the New York Giants brought in during the 2021 season. Should he be given a chance to return in 2022?

Details

Age: 29

Position: Inside linebacker

2021 salary cap hit: $377,778

Making the case

McKinney was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in mid-October after reserve linebacker Justin Hilliard was placed on injured reserve. McKinney ended up appearing in 11 games for the Giants with three starts, finishing with 29 tackles.

McKinney was mostly a sub-package player for the Giants, playing 20 or more snaps from Week 8 to Week 15. Over the season’s final three weeks, though, he disappeared from Patrick Graham’s playing rotation.

McKinney played two snaps Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and then did not see the field on defense over the final two weeks.

I have my doubts that the 6-foot-4, 257-pound McKinney is what Don ‘Wink’ Martindale is looking for, and don’t think he will be brought back to compete for a job this season.