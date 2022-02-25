 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants mock draft tracker: It’s all about the offensive line

N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu remains top choice for New York

By Ed Valentine
Ikem Ekwonu and the offensive line continue to dominate our 2022 New York Giants mock draft tracker.

Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle who is challenging Evan Neal of Alabama for status as OT1 in this draft class, was the choice for the Giants at No. 5 in 26 of this week’s 57 mock drafts (47.4 percent).

Overall, offensive line was the choice in 44 of the 57 mocks (77.2 percent). Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected 10 times, Neal seven times and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green one time.

The one player who makes mock drafters move off the offensive line for the Giants appears to be Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Whether he could fall as far as No.5 — or No. 7 — is an ongoing debate in the draft community. Seven mock drafters (12.3 percent) took advantage of Thibodeaux falling to No. 5 by selecting him for the Giants.

At No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 10 times, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum eight times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis seven times.

In all, some combination of 16 different players were chosen for the Giants with their top two picks.

All the mocks are below.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
2/25 CBS (Edwards) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
2/24 Baltimore Sun (Doon) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/23 CBS (Trapasso) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/22 Pewter Report (Ledyard) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/22 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Drake London, WR, USC
2/22 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
2/22 Bleacher Report (Buckley) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/21 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2/21 Football Outsiders (Tanier) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/21 CBS (Wilson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/21 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/21 Pro Football Focus (Gayle) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
2/21 SI Fan Nation (Patraw) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/20 Draft Network (Parson) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
2/19 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/19 NFL Spine Zone (Bedinger) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
2/17 Yahoo (Edholm) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/17 For The Win Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/17 DraftWire (Easterling) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2/17 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/17 DraftTek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/16 ESPN (McShay) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/16 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/15 FOX Sports (Rang) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/15 USA Today (Davis) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/15 The Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/14 DraftKings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/14 NFL.com (Reuter) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
2/14 Athlon Sports Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/14 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 SB Nation (Dator) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/14 Draft Scout (Miller) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/14 PFF (Renner) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/14 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 Draft Network (Weissman) David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/13 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/11 CBS (Fornelli) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
2/11 NFL.com (Frelund) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/11 Sporting News (Iyer) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/9 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/7 Player Profiler Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/6 Draft Network (Marino) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

