Giants mock draft tracker: It’s all about the offensive line

Ikem Ekwonu and the offensive line continue to dominate our 2022 New York Giants mock draft tracker.
Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle who is challenging Evan Neal of Alabama for status as OT1 in this draft class, was the choice for the Giants at No. 5 in 26 of this week’s 57 mock drafts (47.4 percent).
Overall, offensive line was the choice in 44 of the 57 mocks (77.2 percent). Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected 10 times, Neal seven times and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green one time.
The one player who makes mock drafters move off the offensive line for the Giants appears to be Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Whether he could fall as far as No.5 — or No. 7 — is an ongoing debate in the draft community. Seven mock drafters (12.3 percent) took advantage of Thibodeaux falling to No. 5 by selecting him for the Giants.
At No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 10 times, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum eight times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis seven times.
In all, some combination of 16 different players were chosen for the Giants with their top two picks.
All the mocks are below.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|2/25
|CBS (Edwards)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|2/24
|Baltimore Sun (Doon)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/23
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/22
|Pewter Report (Ledyard)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Drake London, WR, USC
|2/22
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|2/22
|Bleacher Report (Buckley)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/21
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|2/21
|Football Outsiders (Tanier)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/21
|CBS (Wilson)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/21
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/21
|Pro Football Focus (Gayle)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
|2/21
|SI Fan Nation (Patraw)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/20
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|2/19
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/19
|NFL Spine Zone (Bedinger)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|2/17
|Yahoo (Edholm)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/17
|For The Win
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/17
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|2/17
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/17
|DraftTek
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/16
|ESPN (McShay)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/16
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/15
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/15
|USA Today (Davis)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/15
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/14
|DraftKings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/14
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|2/14
|Athlon Sports
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/14
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/14
|Draft Scout (Miller)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/14
|PFF (Renner)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/14
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|2/13
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/13
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/11
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|2/11
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/11
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/9
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/7
|Player Profiler
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Pro Football Focus (Galina)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/6
|Draft Network (Marino)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|2/3
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/31
|Pro Football Focus (Monson)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/25
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/24
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/21
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|1/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/19
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
