Giants mock draft tracker: It’s all about the offensive line

Ikem Ekwonu and the offensive line continue to dominate our 2022 New York Giants mock draft tracker.

Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle who is challenging Evan Neal of Alabama for status as OT1 in this draft class, was the choice for the Giants at No. 5 in 26 of this week’s 57 mock drafts (47.4 percent).

Overall, offensive line was the choice in 44 of the 57 mocks (77.2 percent). Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected 10 times, Neal seven times and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green one time.

The one player who makes mock drafters move off the offensive line for the Giants appears to be Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux. Whether he could fall as far as No.5 — or No. 7 — is an ongoing debate in the draft community. Seven mock drafters (12.3 percent) took advantage of Thibodeaux falling to No. 5 by selecting him for the Giants.

At No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 10 times, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum eight times, and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Purdue edge defender George Karlaftis seven times.

In all, some combination of 16 different players were chosen for the Giants with their top two picks.

All the mocks are below.