Big Blue View radio - 2022 NFL Combine preview

It doesn’t seem like it should be possible, but the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is only a few days away.

About 324 of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft will gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianpolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. The prospects’ week is a long one, filled with medical tests and interviews with evaluators, coaches, and executives from around the NFL. The physical exams and interviews really are the heart and most important part of the Combine for the NFL. For those of us on the outside, the highlight of the week takes place on the various position groups’ last day in Indy: The on-field workouts.

So Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I decided to put together two players each that we are most curious, or excited, to see perform on the field.

We had a variety of reasons for wanting ot see each of these prospects, from seeing how they test in the measurable events to their performances in the field drills. This looks to be a deep draft class and this could be one of the more fun combines in recent memory.

Joe DeLeone:

Leo Chenal (LB, Wisconsin)

Christian Watson (WR, North Dakota State)

Nick Falato:

Travon Walker (DL, Georgia)

Boye Mafe (LB/EDGE, Minnesota)

Chris Pflum:

Brian Asamoah (LB, Oklahoma)

Matt Corral (QB, Ole Miss)

