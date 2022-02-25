Giants news, 2/25: Brian Daboll, salary cap casualties, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How will Brian Daboll create his Giants playbook? Start with Daniel Jones’ favorite calls

Daboll has a history of letting his players help create the playbook. Davis Webb says 80-90 percent of plays that players recommended in Buffalo eventually wound up being called.

2021 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32

New York is ranked No. 20 and gets a B- grade with Kadarius Toney still something of a “boom-or-bust” pick.

Don’t be surprised if Giants pursue Mitchell Trubisky in free agency — and what that means for Daniel Jones

Trubisky and Daboll have spoken highly of each other in the past.

NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason - One from each team, including Jarvis Landry, Jimmy Garoppolo, Za’Darius Smith

Evan Engram still hasn’t tapped into his potential.

NFL free agency: Cap-clearing cuts and trades for every team

New York will save $4.5 million if it cuts Sterling Shepard before June 1.

NFL free agency 2022: Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan among eight star players who should be traded this offseason

Saquon Barkley will cost $7.2 million next year and an extension would likely be in the $12-15 million range.

5 potential landing spots if Giants trade Saquon Barkley

Bills, Dolphins, Buccaneers, 49ers and Texans.

Giants should not move on from veteran safety Logan Ryan

Identifying Every NFL Team’s Dream Draft Target in 2022

Bleacher Report has OT Ikem Ekwonu ranked as the No. 2 prospect and thinks he could fall to the Giants.

New York Giants: A Multistep Off-season Plan to Fix the Roster

