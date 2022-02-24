Charles Cross film study: Is Mississippi State OT worth a top 10 pick?

The New York Giants are in desperate need of an offensive tackle. Left tackle Andrew Thomas validated his ability as a quality left tackle in the NFL with good play in 2021, but New York has no effective, healthy options for right tackle. Matt Peart, a 2020 third-round selection, hasn’t displayed consistency and he tore his ACL at the end of the 2021 season.

New York has relied on stop-gap options like Mike Remmers, Cam Fleming, and Nate Solder for the last three seasons on the right side. Pairing Andrew Thomas with a young player could be the solution to fixing the persistent offensive line problem.

I haven’t extensively studied Alabama’s Evan Neal or N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu (there will be future videos on both of them), so I can’t provide my final tackle rankings. I did finish Cross’s tape. There’s a lot to like about Cross, but there are some issues that can’t be ignored. For starters, he only has four snaps at right tackle.

Nevertheless, the Giants will explore all options, and Cross could be among those options if they trade down, or if Neal and Ekwonu are gone by the fifth overall pick.

Here’s my breakdown on Cross, a redshirt sophomore out of Mississippi State.