Giants news, 2/24: Offseason previews, draft speculation, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
NFC East 2022 offseason needs: Cowboys’ top priorities are clear, as are those for Giants, Eagles, Commanders
CBS lists QB, OL, TE, LB and EDGE as New York’s top needs.
NFL Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux is New York Giants’ best case scenario
I’d be thrilled if Thibodeaux fell to the Giants.
NFL free agency 2022: One free agent that each team needs to retain this offseason
Austin Johnson won’t be as expensive as some other free agents.
Is there a real chance Giants take wide receiver at No. 7 in 2022 NFL Draft?
Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood Welcome Baby: The ‘Biggest Blessing’
This dude is hitting it out of the ballpark so far!!— Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) February 23, 2022
Love the message.
Love the realness!
Let’s go @Giants
pic.twitter.com/AhSLYj6Dw6
Odds to win the NFC East next season:— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) February 23, 2022
Cowboys (-160)
Eagles (+350)
Commanders (+500)
Giants (+900)
(@DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/OqzrjClF0G
In case you missed it
- Chiefs’ free agents who could join Mike Kafka with Giants
- Giants 2022 free agency: FB Elijhaa Penny
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
- Giants 2022 NFL draft: Potential fits into Wink Martindale’s system
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...