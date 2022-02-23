Giants news, 2/23: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, prospect rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
A 10-step offseason plan for the N.Y. Giants: Big moves needed to start rebuild
Ed Valentine isn’t the only beat writer in favor of trading Saquon Barkley.
Daniel Jones’ contract status with Giants in uncharted waters
One league source tells the New York Post that Jones wouldn’t be seen as a starting quarterback if he hit free agency today.
Figuring out Giants trade value for Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry and others players possibly on the block
Lance Zierlein’s prospect rankings and comparisons
Kyle Hamilton and Aidan Hutchinson top the rankings.
Adding a star quarterback as the final piece instead of building around one is working.
Brian Flores tries to make peace with Patriots’ Bill Belichick over botched text messages about Giants head coach search
‘Giants Life: A New Era’ debuts on Giants YouTube Channel
2022 NFL Combine Bubble Restrictions Removed After Pushback from Prospects, Agents
In case you missed it
- Giants welcome back tight end Chris Myarick
- Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 2.0: Travon Walker, Drake London to Giants in the Top 10?
- Giants trade for Bradley Chubb? Another PFF idea that seems misguided
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...