Giants news, 2/23: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, prospect rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

A 10-step offseason plan for the N.Y. Giants: Big moves needed to start rebuild

Ed Valentine isn’t the only beat writer in favor of trading Saquon Barkley.

Daniel Jones’ contract status with Giants in uncharted waters

One league source tells the New York Post that Jones wouldn’t be seen as a starting quarterback if he hit free agency today.

Figuring out Giants trade value for Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry and others players possibly on the block

Lance Zierlein’s prospect rankings and comparisons

Kyle Hamilton and Aidan Hutchinson top the rankings.

The New Path to a Super Bowl

Adding a star quarterback as the final piece instead of building around one is working.

Brian Flores tries to make peace with Patriots’ Bill Belichick over botched text messages about Giants head coach search

‘Giants Life: A New Era’ debuts on Giants YouTube Channel

2022 NFL Combine Bubble Restrictions Removed After Pushback from Prospects, Agents

