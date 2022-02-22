Giants welcome back tight end Chris Myarick

It’s not the most dazzling personnel move, but it won’t hurt either.

The New York Giants resigned tight end Chris Myarick.

Myarick originally signed in Miami in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple, where he would spend the next two seasons.

He started the 2021 preseason in Miami but was released in August, signing in New York just before the regular season. He was on the field for about nine percent of all Giants offensive snaps, and chipped in on 12 percent of all special teams snaps.

The Giants waived Myarick on Jan. 4. The Bengals picked him up two days later and placed him on their practice roster.

So far the Temple product has three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. He played four years in Philadelphia at Temple and had his best season in 2018 when he caught 14 balls for 146 yards and one touchdown.