Giants trade for Bradley Chubb? Another PFF idea that seems misguided

On Monday, I shot down a Pro Football Focus proposal that the New York Giants sign edge defender Haason Reddick to a rich free agent contract. Today, I am here to pour cold water on another PFF pass rusher idea for the Giants.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger is proposing that the Giants send third- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft to the Denver Broncos for Bradley Chubb.

Here is the proposal, and Spielberger’s explanation:

Terms: Giants send 2022 3rd (via Dolphins), 2022 4th (via Bears) Broncos dead money: $0 Giants inherited contract: One year, $13.926M fully guaranteed The Giants have extra first- and fourth-round picks acquired during the 2021 NFL Draft from the Bears and an extra third-round pick acquired from the Miami Dolphins. While new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll may need to be patient as they overhaul one of the most expensive and least talented rosters in the NFL, it nevertheless may be tough to pass up good opportunities if they present themselves. Here, the Broncos look to recoup some draft capital after giving up a massive haul for quarterback Aaron Rodgers in our earlier trade hypothetical. After moving on from edge defender Von Miller during the 2021 season, parting with Chubb may be too much for Denver to stomach, but perhaps they agree that this is the right decision for all parties if the two sides are far apart in extension negotiations. Much like with Hunter, this would also be a team selling low on a player who has shown flashes of elite play, which isn’t exactly a common occurrence in the NFL. New Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale loves to dial up pressure out of multiple fronts, and Chubb could be a perfect fit. The Broncos deployed him as an outside linebacker, a role in which he thrived when healthy, but he played defensive end in college before converting a bit at the NFL level. The Giants' defensive roster is currently constructed for a 3-4 base defense, and another outside linebacker opposite 2021 second-round pick edge defender Azeez Ojulari could lead to a major leap for the team's pass-rush unit.

I’m not sure I get PFF’s fascination with pouring so many resources into the Giants’ edge situation. As I wrote Monday, I don’t think the Giants have the money, or really the need, to give someone like Reddick a big deal. In the case of Chubb, this proposal would have the Giants fork over two mid-round picks, then need to find $13.926 million on their salary cap for a player coming off a sack-less season that might only be a Giant for a year.

Maybe I am under-selling Chubb’s talent, but he was limited to only seven games in 2021, during which he had zero sacks and only 11 total pressures. Chubb was the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and did have 12.5 sacks as a rookie. He played only four games in 2019 due to a knee injury, and just seven in 2021 due to the ankle injury.

The Denver Post explained Chubb’s 2021 season:

Chubb underwent two ankle surgeries, costing him nine games, and missed game another game to COVID-19. What was left was an unimpressive zero sacks in seven starts, with nine solo tackles and one tackle for loss. “My worst year as a pro,” said Chubb. “All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle injury, and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went (and also required arthroscopic surgery). It was one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be.”

Injury history. Big money. One-year commitment. Little real production since his rookie season. It would be like trading for a guy who’s career has, in a way, mirrored that of Saquon Barkley.

No thanks.

I will reiterate that I think the could cheaply re-sign Lorenzo Carter if they want. There is also a draft class rich in edge rushers, and the Giants have five of the first 81 picks. There is also this — Wink Martindale is known for scheming pressure from a variety of places and not needing a singular great pass-rushing talent, though it would be nice to have.

Defensively, I think the Giants are going to have use some of their limited resources to supplement the cornerback spot after they are forced to trade James Bradberry for cap relief.

Also, there is the offensive line to deal with.

GM Joe Schoen might prove me wrong, but entering the offseason it feels like spending significant money on the edge position is a luxury the Giants cannot afford.