Big Blue View radio - Just how much work does the offensive line need?

The New York Giants need to do something with their offensive line. Not only was it just not good enough, but several of their patch-work starters could leave via free agency.

Making matters worse, the Giants have significant salary cap issues to deal with this year, and they can only do so much with the draft. So which players do the Giants need to make a point of keeping? Which players do the Giants need to move on from? And which players will force difficult decisions and tough conversations?

In this podcast

Andrew Thomas is the obvious keeper

Who else do the Giants need to keep around?

Who should the Giants make a point of moving on from?

How can the Giants address their (many) needs?

