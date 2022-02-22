Giants 2022 free agency: LB Reggie Ragland

Reggie Ragland was brought to the New York Giants in 2021 to provide depth at inside linebacker. The season-ending injury suffered by Blake Martinez in in Week 3, though, led to Ragland playing far more than expected.

He played 473 snaps, 41 percent of the defensive snaps. From Week 3 to Week 12, he was a regular part of the playing rotation, but only played three defensive snaps the final three weeks of the season.

Should Ragland be brought back to compete for a spot as a depth player in Wink Martindale’s defense?

Details

Age: 29

Position: Inside linebacker

2021 salary cap hit: $987,500

Making the case

The 2016 second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills (pre-Joe Schoen in Buffalo) is adequate veteran depth. He is a good enough run defender to be a classic two-down linebacker. Unfortunately, in a sub-package defensive world where the pass can come in virtually any down and distance, Ragland might not be the type of linebacker Wink Martindale will be looking for.

Ragland’s coverage and pass-rush ability has never equaled his run defense, which is reflected in his Pro Football Focus grades.

While it was with Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator, Ragland became an afterthought for the Giants in 2021 once the more athletic Jaylon Smith was signed. Ragland played only 10 snaps Week 15 vs. the Dallas Cowboys, then played only 3 defensive snaps over the final three weeks of the season.

Even if the Giants decide to move on from Blake Martinez for salary cap reasons, I don’t see a place for Ragland on the 2022 Giants.