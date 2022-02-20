Giants news, 2/20: Gil Brandt — Giants should re-sign Evan Engram

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2022 NFL free agency: One free agent each NFC team must keep

New York Giants Evan Engram New York Giants · TE Engram still has yet to match his rookie-year highs in targets (115), catches (64), receiving yards (722) or receiving TDs (six). There isn’t much good to take from the Giants’ dreadful offensive efforts in 2021, but Engram did lead the team in scoring grabs (three), and he was the only player on the roster to post a passer rating when targeted in the triple digits (132.3) on red-zone plays last season, although the sample size there (four targets) was small. The Giants have plenty of players bound for free agency, including multiple starting offensive linemen, but Brian Daboll figures to find a way to put Engram to good use as he tries to spark the offense under Daniel Jones.

Best-case, worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams in the 2022 offseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NEW YORK GIANTS Best case: Sign at least one reliable veteran interior offensive lineman and draft a promising offensive lineman in Round 1 Worst case: Do nothing in free agency The new regime in New York inherited a bad cap situation, which is going to prevent the franchise from making any major moves in free agency. Whatever the Giants have left to spend after getting back in positive territory should be dedicated to cheap options along the interior offensive line. Patriots guard Ted Karras is one potential option. He was the 16th-highest graded guard in 2021 and shouldn’t command a big payday. The team has some clear needs on defense at edge defender and off-ball linebacker. The Giants will likely attack one of those spots with either the No. 5 or No. 7 overall picks, but the other should be used on the offensive line. Either Evan Neal of Alabama, Charles Cross of Mississippi State or Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State should be there for New York.

Ranking NFL Offseason Resources for 2022 | Over the Cap

17. Giants- Avg. Rank 18.0 The Giants rank 2nd in draft capital which is the nice parting gift left by Dave Gettleman to Joe Schoen. Unfortunately he left a mess everywhere else. The team was one of the worst in the NFL last year but ranks 29th in cap space while also having the 9th most snaps to replace in free agency. They need a massive draft haul and should trade down at least one of their top picks even if they don’t get a top return.

Is It Possible To Predict NFL Head Coach Success? - The 33rd Team

Redrafting the 2021 NFL Draft: Falcons pick Ja'Marr Chase, Dolphins decide on Rashawn Slater - CBSSports.com

What would the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?

Coaching updates

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

#49ers senior defensive assistant James Bettcher is expected to fill the vacant LBs job with the #Bengals, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. A strong addition in Cincy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 19, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.