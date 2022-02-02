Giants coaching staff: Where things stand with Patrick Graham returning

With word filtering out Wednesday night that the Minnesota Vikings are zeroing in on Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell for their head coaching vacancy, that means Patrick Graham will return to the New York Giants as defensive coordinator.

Here is where things stand with Brian Daboll’s coaching staff right now.

Offense

Offensive coordinator candidates — Mike Kafka, Pep Hamilton, Chad O’Shea

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Tight ends —

Wide receivers —

Kafka (Kansas City Chiefs), Hamilton (Houston Texans), and O’Shea (Cleveland Browns) are acknowledged as the three finalists for that job. Reports have indicated that the Giants expect to make a decision by the end of the week.

In light of the Brian Flores’ lawsuit, it is noteworthy (‘kudos’ to Art Stapleton) for pointing it out, that should Hamilton earn the job the Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the only teams in the league with three Black coordinator.

It is also noteworthy that while Tierney and Johnson did coach with the Buffalo Bills last season, the Giants did not necessarily ‘steal’ them from Buffalo. Both reportedly had seen their contracts expire, and thus were free to pursue other opportunities.

Defense

Defensive coordinator — Patrick Graham

Defensive line —

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Henderson had really become a sort of second-in-command for Graham on defense last season. He is a quality, veteran secondary coach.

Special teams

Coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

McGaughey will be working for his third Giants’ head coach, having initially been hired by Pat Shurmur.