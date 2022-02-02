 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Who stood out in the second National Team practice?

Two days of practice are now in the books

By Nick Falato
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The second practice of the Reese’s Senior Bowl was wet, rainy, dank, and uncomfortable, but the event persisted through the elements, and there are plenty of takeaways.

With Joe Schoen and the Giants scouting staff in attendance, Boston College interior offensive lineman Zion Johnson continues to make a strong case for his NFL future.

These are clips from the first practice where Johnson continued to prove his worth to NFL evaluators.

Zion Johnson’s measurements

Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 314
Arm Length: 33 7/8″
Wingspan: 82 7/8″
Hand: 10 7/8″

He also caught the eye of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Director, Jim Nagy:

Johnson was one of the only players to slow down UCONN’s Travis Jones. The 6’4, 326-pound defensive lineman was displaying his excellent strength/push at the point of attack, while also showing the quickness to penetrate - he’s not just a space-eater.

He’s putting all 34-inch of his length to use. As good as Johnson was at the event, Jones got the best of him in a one-on-one on day one.

Jones caught Johnson leaning with his feet wide, and aggressive shed the block to win the rep. Johnson also bested Jones in a bull-rushing situation (although the push was solid), and Johnson did well against Jones in team-period. Both players are exciting prospects.

Another defensive lineman on the National team who flashed big time was Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey. He, too, has push, pop, quickness, plays with excellent leverage, and gave Zion Johnson fits in a one-on-one situation.

He was also very difficult to block in team drills.

It is worth noting that UCLA DT Otito Ogbonnia had a phenomenal first practice, showing an excellent bull-rush move. His strength and leverage were very difficult for offensive linemen to handle.

Also, EDGE/DL Logan Hall receives a ton of buzz from draft pundits. His size/burst and disruptiveness are evident, but he’s also technically sound with how he employs pass-rushing moves.

Cincinnati EDGE Myjai Sanders really gave Minnesota tackle Daniel Faalele a problem in practice one.

Faalele hasn’t looked great at tackle. His power and strength are undeniable, but the slower feet will be an issue against speeder rushers like Sanders. Get Faalele moving with a head of steam, though, and look out!

Sanders made a big splash play to debunk his concerns about playing the run on practice two (near camera).

One of my favorite players down in Mobile is Baylor defensive back Jalen Pitre.

He’s a good nickel-back who is smart, has the necessary coverage skills (man or zone), and he’s aggressively dynamic in run support. He’s a physical player that can blitz, and he always seems to be around the football; I wish he was a bit bigger, 5-foot-10, 20 7/8-inch arms. His role is destined as a nickel who can play near the box in passing situations.

Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant showed excellent patience in a press rep during the first practice, and he followed that performance up with a solid outing in practice two.

A lot of people with boots on the deck claim that NDSU WR Christian Watson had two consecutive solid practices. Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Watson connected on a deep vertical in the rain here:

Both tight ends Trey McBride (Colorado State) and Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State) are having great Senior Bowl practices. McBride led the nation in receiving from the tight end position and is one of the favorites to be the first tight end selected. However, Ruckert is a sneaky contender to earn that honor, due to his incredible blocking prowess. Ruckert’s receiving statistics in college weren’t eye-popping because he played alongside WRs Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave - two possibly first-round picks. I would not be shocked to see Ruckert go on Day 2; I absolutely loved his film. Here is one Ruckert play from today’s practice, and one from Tuesday’s practice.

As for the quarterbacks ...

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett had mixed reviews. He connected with McBride on a great pass up the seam, but his presumed small hands were a topic of conversation in the rainy weather.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong medicals have to check out with his leg, but people were raving about his deep ball and ability to push the football vertically.

This is routes on air, but the distance alone is impressive.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has one more practice on Thursday before the Saturday game that starts at 2:30 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

