Giants reportedly hiring Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach

The New York Giants could not pry Ken Dorsey away from the Buffalo Bills to be their offensive coordinator. They have, though, reportedly been able to pry Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney away to be the Giants’ quarterbacks coach.

Tierney will replace Jerry Schuplinski, who filled that role for two seasons on Joe Judge’s coaching staff.

Tierney was a football analyst/coaching intern for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013-15. He then worked at Alabama for two seasons as an offensive analyst. He joined the Bills’ staff as an offensive assistant in 2018, and was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Tierney, 35, worked with Giants head coach Brian Daboll with both the Bills and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here is what Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen had to say about Tierney last August:

“He’s been here since day one,” Allen continued. “He’s basically Daboll’s right-hand man. He makes all the cut-ups. He makes all the install pages. He runs our scout defense. Just the energy and juice that he brings, too, he’s just one of the guys and he loves football. That’s what I love about him.

“When he’s in our meeting rooms, it’s awesome because of the things that he sees. He’s been around a lot of really good coaches in the past and he’s been able to kind of take some things from those guys and apply it to what he’s doing now. He’s still very young, but I think he’s got a long, long future in this NFL business.”

So far, we know that Daboll has raided the Buffalo staff for Tierney and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. We know that special teams coach Thomas McGaughey is staying, and that Patrick Graham will return if he does not get the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching job.