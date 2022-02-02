Giants news, 2/2: Joe Schoen, Eli Apple, Tom Brady, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants coach Brian Daboll’s future shouldn’t be tied to success of QB Daniel Jones

Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement: ‘No One Did It Better Than You’

Eli thanked Brady for “sharing” his Super Bowl trophies with him.

Ex-Giants CB Eli Apple was once told he would never play in the NFL after being cut, report says

Matt Rhule and Eli Apple, Giants fans’ two favorite people.

12 Giants Joe Schoen should target to create cap space this offseason

Odell Beckham Jr. bet on the Rams to get him paid, and it’s worked

Beckham has already earned $1.25 million in incentives, and he’ll get another million if the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The Near-Perfect Football Team

