Giants news, 2/2: Joe Schoen, Eli Apple, Tom Brady, more

Giants coach Brian Daboll’s future shouldn’t be tied to success of QB Daniel Jones
Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement: ‘No One Did It Better Than You’
Eli thanked Brady for “sharing” his Super Bowl trophies with him.
Ex-Giants CB Eli Apple was once told he would never play in the NFL after being cut, report says
Matt Rhule and Eli Apple, Giants fans’ two favorite people.
12 Giants Joe Schoen should target to create cap space this offseason
Odell Beckham Jr. bet on the Rams to get him paid, and it’s worked
Beckham has already earned $1.25 million in incentives, and he’ll get another million if the Rams win the Super Bowl.
The Near-Perfect Football Team
In case you missed it
- Giants offensive coordinator candidates: Mike Kafka, Pep Hamilton, Chad O’Shea
- 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Players to watch on the American Team
- Ken Dorsey will not be Giants’ offensive coordinator
- Brian Flores suing NFL, Giants over hiring practices
