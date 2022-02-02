Thomas McGaughey expected to remain Giants’ special teams coordinator

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has been a constant during the last few years of turnover for the New York Giants, and he will reportedly be retained as part of new head coach Brian Daboll’s staff. Art Stapleton was the first with the news.

I’m told #Giants are expected to retain Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator, per sources. He’ll serve with his third head coach here: Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and now Brian Daboll.

TMac was also with NYG as assistant special teams coach with Tom Coughlin — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 1, 2022

McGaughey has been with the Giants for four years as part of Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge’s coaching staffs. He drew interest from other teams this hiring cycle, interviewing for vacant special teams positions with the Chargers, Panthers and Bears.

The Giants had the league’s tenth-best special teams unit this season, according to Sports Illustrated’s annual rankings. They were one of four groups that suffered no negative plays and were best in the league in kickoff coverage.

McGaughey has been coaching in the NFL since 2002 for seven different teams, aside from a few years working at LSU. He was an assistant with the Giants when they won Super Bowl XLII.

McGaughey is not the only holdover from the Joe Judge era — defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is also expected to return to New York if he does not receive a head coaching offer. Offensive coordinator remains more of a mystery, with Ken Dorsey accepting that position in Buffalo on Tuesday.