Giants 2022 free agency: ST Nate Ebner

When Joe Judge became head coach of the New York Giants, he did one of those things a new head coach always does when he comes to a failing team. He brought a favorite player, a guy past his prime but still hopefully useful on the field and an excellent locker room presence, along to help him establish the culture he was seeking.

For Judge, that player was long-time New England Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner. Judge’s time as Giants head coach is now over. Ebner’s time as a Giant, and probably as an NFL player, also appear to be over.

Details

Age: 34

Position: Special teams

2021 salary cap hit: $987,5000

Making the case

When Judge arrived, Ebner replaced Michael Thomas on special teams and an an emergency defensive back.

In 2021, he signed near the beginning of the season after rehabbing an injury that kept him from trying out for the U.S. Olympic Rugby Team. Ebner played in just six games, making two tackles, before ending up on injured reserve with a knee injury that appears likely to end his NFL career.

Ebner, in my view, should not have been a Giant for one year, let alone two.