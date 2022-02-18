Giants mock draft tracker: OT Ikem Ekwonu, EDGE David Ojabo most popular choices

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu remains the player most often mocked to the New York Giants. In this week’s mock draft tracker, Ekwonu was the choice at No. 5 26 times (52 percent) in 50 mock drafts. He was never selected at No. 7, but was still the player chosen the most times at either of those two spots.
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen eight times at No. 5 and twice at No. 7, thus was taken in 20 percent of this week’s drafts.
Michigan edge defender Davi Ojabo was chosen just once at No. 5, but was the choice 12 times at No. 7. That means 26 percent of mock drafts had Ojabo going to the Giants in Round 1.
Ekwonu and Cross are vastly different players. Ekwonu is a physical mauler who loves to beat up defenders in the run game, but has some work to do in pass protection. Cross is a nimble, athletic pass protector without a lot of run-blocking experience.
Ojabo is not as highly-regarded as Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon or his Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson. It’s hard not to watch Ojabo and see an Osi Umenyiora element to his game.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|2/17
|For The Win
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/17
|CBS (Edwards)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/17
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|2/17
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/17
|DraftTek
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/16
|ESPN (McShay)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/16
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/16
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/15
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/15
|USA Today (Davis)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/15
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/15
|CBS (Wilson)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/15
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|2/14
|DraftKings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/14
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|2/14
|Athlon Sports
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/14
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/14
|Draft Scout (Miller)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/14
|PFF (Renner)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/14
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|2/13
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/13
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
|2/12
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/11
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|2/11
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/11
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/9
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|2/7
|Player Profiler
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Pro Football Focus (Galina)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/6
|Draft Network (Marino)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|2/4
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/3
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/2
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/31
|Pro Football Focus (Monson)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/31
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/28
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|1/26
|The Draft Network (Perez)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/25
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/24
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/21
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|1/21
|NFL Network (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|1/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/19
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
