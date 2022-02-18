 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants mock draft tracker: OT Ikem Ekwonu, EDGE David Ojabo most popular choices

The results of our first few trackers have remained fairly consistent

By Ed Valentine
North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu remains the player most often mocked to the New York Giants. In this week’s mock draft tracker, Ekwonu was the choice at No. 5 26 times (52 percent) in 50 mock drafts. He was never selected at No. 7, but was still the player chosen the most times at either of those two spots.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen eight times at No. 5 and twice at No. 7, thus was taken in 20 percent of this week’s drafts.

Michigan edge defender Davi Ojabo was chosen just once at No. 5, but was the choice 12 times at No. 7. That means 26 percent of mock drafts had Ojabo going to the Giants in Round 1.

Ekwonu and Cross are vastly different players. Ekwonu is a physical mauler who loves to beat up defenders in the run game, but has some work to do in pass protection. Cross is a nimble, athletic pass protector without a lot of run-blocking experience.

Ojabo is not as highly-regarded as Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon or his Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson. It’s hard not to watch Ojabo and see an Osi Umenyiora element to his game.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
2/17 For The Win Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/17 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/17 DraftWire (Easterling) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2/17 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/17 DraftTek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/16 ESPN (McShay) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/16 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/16 CBS (Trapasso) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/15 FOX Sports (Rang) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/15 USA Today (Davis) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/15 The Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/15 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/15 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
2/14 DraftKings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/14 NFL.com (Reuter) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
2/14 Athlon Sports Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/14 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 SB Nation (Dator) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/14 Draft Scout (Miller) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/14 PFF (Renner) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/14 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 Draft Network (Weissman) David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/13 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/12 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/11 CBS (Fornelli) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
2/11 NFL.com (Frelund) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/11 Sporting News (Iyer) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/9 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
2/7 Player Profiler Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/6 Draft Network (Marino) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
2/4 CBS (Stackpole) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

