Giants mock draft tracker: OT Ikem Ekwonu, EDGE David Ojabo most popular choices

North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu remains the player most often mocked to the New York Giants. In this week’s mock draft tracker, Ekwonu was the choice at No. 5 26 times (52 percent) in 50 mock drafts. He was never selected at No. 7, but was still the player chosen the most times at either of those two spots.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen eight times at No. 5 and twice at No. 7, thus was taken in 20 percent of this week’s drafts.

Michigan edge defender Davi Ojabo was chosen just once at No. 5, but was the choice 12 times at No. 7. That means 26 percent of mock drafts had Ojabo going to the Giants in Round 1.

Ekwonu and Cross are vastly different players. Ekwonu is a physical mauler who loves to beat up defenders in the run game, but has some work to do in pass protection. Cross is a nimble, athletic pass protector without a lot of run-blocking experience.

Ojabo is not as highly-regarded as Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon or his Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson. It’s hard not to watch Ojabo and see an Osi Umenyiora element to his game.