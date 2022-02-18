Giants news, 2/18: Rex Ryan on Daniel Jones and Brian Daboll, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Why Rex Ryan thinks Daniel Jones will thrive under Brian Daboll — ‘even if nothing changes’ around him on Giants’ offense

“That’s a tremendous coach,” Ryan, the Jets’ coach from 2009-14, said of Daboll. “A guy with a great work ethic, but a great f---ing dude. I really like Brian, and I think he’s going to do a great job. “I’m excited to see him — and I know he said don’t compare Daniel Jones to Josh Allen. But I’m not kidding you: I know for a fact Brian Daboll really likes Daniel Jones. And I do, too. He’s an athlete. He’s got the physical skill set you look for. And he’s got the mental makeup. So I think the kid is going to do well with Brian.”

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams’ primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

Daniel Jones comes in at No. 24.

Jones had the poor man’s version of Lamar Jackson’s season. He played way better than his numbers showed in a difficult situation for five weeks. Then he succumbed to his surroundings, the apparent progress boomeranged and he ended the season hurt. Jones’ neck injury is a concern, but he’s under contract for cheap in 2022. The Giants’ moribund offense after his departure helped show his worth. The team has much bigger problems, although Jones would have trade value if a new regime wanted to get creative.

3 NFL Players We Want To See Traded This Offseason

The Draft Network says Saquon Barkley will have little trade value but isn’t a part of Joe Schoen’s long-term plans.

Every NFL team’s most improved player in 2021

No surprises here. Andrew Thomas made one of the biggest leaps of any player on the list.

How Rams repeat as Super Bowl champs, Kyler Murray’s future, more

One rival head coach says the Giants “are going to win 10 games this year.”

Bleacher Report: EDGE Scouting Reports

Giants assistant DL coach Bryan Cox back in 2018 called the Giants "one the saddest franchises in the NFL", and said it was sad to say because everything that organization has meant has been one of the standard bearers of the National Football League. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/WQWmYYWSfd — WBG84 (@WBG84) February 16, 2022

