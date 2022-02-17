Big Blue View Radio - Who are the keepers in the Giants’ offensive skill positions?

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but the NFL Scouting Combine and Free Agency are right around the corner.

The Combine will certainly reshuffle the New York Giants draft board and free agency is where Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will begin the hard work of rebuilding the Giants roster. But before they can get started on that front, the Giants’ leadership will need to assess the players currently in-house.

Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and Chris Pflum are going to take a broad look at the Giants’ various position groups in advance of the Combine and Free Agency. Not only do we need to see just where the Giants’ current needs lie, but also what the team might look like after the Giants clear the necessary cap room.

In this podcast

Who are the keepers at the skill positions?

Which players do the Giants need to part ways with?

Which players will spark the biggest debates?

What could the offensive roster look like before the draft?

