Giants news, 2/17: Brandon Marshall calls out Eli Apple, Kadarius Toney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Former Giant Brandon Marshall Reveals Advice He Tried to Give Eli Apple

“Keep your mouth shut and play ball!”

Best-case, worst-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams in the 2022 offseason

Best case: Sign at least one reliable veteran interior offensive lineman and draft a promising offensive lineman in Round 1

Worst case: Do nothing in free agency

The new regime in New York inherited a bad cap situation, which is going to prevent the franchise from making any major moves in free agency. Whatever the Giants have left to spend after getting back in positive territory should be dedicated to cheap options along the interior offensive line. Patriots guard Ted Karras is one potential option. He was the 16th-highest graded guard in 2021 and shouldn’t command a big payday.

The team has some clear needs on defense at edge defender and off-ball linebacker. The Giants will likely attack one of those spots with either the No. 5 or No. 7 overall picks, but the other should be used on the offensive line. Either Evan Neal of Alabama, Charles Cross of Mississippi State or Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State should be there for New York.