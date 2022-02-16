Giants injury news: Andrew Thomas undergoes surgery on left ankle

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas had surgery on his left ankle in late January, Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting. Thomas is expected to make a full recovery before offseason workouts begin in April.

Giants LT Andrew Thomas underwent surgery on his left ankle in late January, according to a source. Thomas had surgery on the same ankle after his rookie season. Thomas should be 100 percent by the start of the offseason program (but the team will likely exercise caution). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 16, 2022

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 Draft, had surgery on the same foot after his rookie season despite starting every game that year.

“The hope is that this surgery fixes the ankle issues that have bothered Thomas throughout his first two seasons,” Duggan said.

Thomas struggled with ankle issues throughout his sophomore campaign. He missed Week 5 with a left foot injury only to return in Week 6 and hurt his right foot in the second quarter. Thomas was then placed on Injured Reserve and returned in Week 10, after which he did not miss a snap the rest of the season despite occasionally popping up on the injury report.

Even with the nagging issues, Thomas was a standout player on an otherwise unspectacular Giants offensive line. He allowed 18 pressures and two sacks after allowing 57 pressures and 10 sacks as a rookie. He recently earned the No. 80 spot on Pro Football Focus’s list of the 101 top players of 2021.

New general manager Joe Schoen will likely target offensive linemen in the 2022 Draft, though left tackle is not a position he needs to worry about.