Giants add Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins to coaching staff

The New York Giants on Wednesday announced the hirings of two more assistant coaches, one of whom — Bryan Cox — is familiar to New York sports fans.

Cox, who played in the NFL from 1991-2002 and was named to the Pro Bowl three times, will become the team’s assistant defensive line coach. Kevin Wilkins is joining the staff as a defensive assistant.

Cox coached in the NFL from 2006-2016. He was assistant defensive line coach for the New York Jets from 2006-2008, and was then defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. He spent 2011 as pass rush coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cox has been out of coaching since 2016.

Wilkins was a defensive assistant last season for the Baltimore Ravens, where new Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was running the defense.

Wilkins joined the Ravens in 2015 as a video intern, a position he held for two seasons. He was Baltimore’s video operations coordinator from 2017-20. Wilkins began doing special projects for the Ravens’ defensive coaching staff in 2019 and was made a defensive assistant for the 2021 season.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs — DeAndre Smith

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers — Mike Groh

Offensive assistant — Christian Jones

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Assistant defensive line — Bryan Cox

Inside Linebackers — John Egorugwu

Outside linebackers — Dean Wilkins

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Defensive assistant — Kevin Wilkins

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Special teams quality control — Nick Williams

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young