Giants news, 2/16: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Michael Strahan, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
According to @ColinCowherd, he had a conversation with Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux who told Cowherd that "he thinks" he's going to end up with the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft.— WBG84 (@WBG84) February 15, 2022
Lot of news lately about Thibodeaux falling in the draft. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft https://t.co/6GDTvroal4
Ranking Giants’ biggest needs by position — and who Joe Schoen can target in free agency, NFL Draft
Brian Daboll’s Giants staff highlighted by new faces with strong credentials
Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports Seeks $50M
Brady and Michael Strahan are looking to expand the film studio they co-own.
Here are some leading candidates to fill out a suddenly depleted Patriots coaching staff
The Boston Globe reports that Joe Judge will be involved in all offensive “phases and decisions” in New England now that Josh McDaniels is gone.
Bear Pascoe’s ride from Giants Super Bowl to rodeo
Pascoe is now a professional steer wrestler. Sure, why not.
New York Giants Can Completely Transform Their Future in 2022 NFL Draft
