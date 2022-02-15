Giants roster moves: WR Austin Proehl signed to reserve/futures deal

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed wide receiver Austin Proehl to a reserve/futures contract.

Proehl was originally drafted out of North Carolina by the Buffalo Bills with the second-to-last (255th overall) pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

At 5-foot-9, 182 pounds and a “quicker than fast” athletic profile, Proehl is a slot receiver with a limited catch radius, but a reputation for catching what is thrown to him.

He didn’t stick with the Bills for long and was ultimately waived in the final cut-downs before the 2018 season. Proehl has bounced around the NFL since being drafted, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and had a second stint with the Bills this past season. He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Proehl was also drafted in 2019 to play with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons, and has the distinction of catching that League’s first touchdown.