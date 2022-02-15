Giants news, 2/15: Lawrence Tynes on Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Aaron Wilson's NFL News and Rumors

Giants’ Drew Wilkins drew defensive coordinator interest

New York Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins drew interest from colleges as a defensive coordinator candidate before joining his mentor, Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, with the NFC East franchise, according to league sources. Wilkins, 34, is a highly regarded coach and teacher. Wilkins is a former Ravens intern in the video department before rising in the ranks with the AFC North franchise. He’s a former student assistant at Maryland working for Ralph Friedgen and James Franklin for the Terrapins.

New York Giants: Lawrence Tynes Wants More of This Quality in Saquon Barkley's Game - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Tynes thinks Barkley needs more “Want to.”

The greatest Super Bowl moments of all time

Two of the five in this list belong to the Giants.

Giants' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency | Bleacher Report

At least one of these players is a hard “no” for me.

Super Bowl 2022: SoFi Stadium a reminder of wretched MetLife

Yeah, MetLife is ugly, dull and doesn’t measure up to the palaces built in LA and Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVI liveblog: Rams vs. Bengals | Football Zebras

In case you wanted to revisit some of the officiating in Sunday’s Super Bowl, here is the place to do it.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.