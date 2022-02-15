The Chris and Joe Show - Talking about the coaching staff

After a short hiatus, Joe DeLeone and I are back.

We’re catching up on all of the news to break over the course of Senior Bowl and Super Bowl weeks. In particular, we wanted to take a close look at all of the New York Giants new coaches. The eyes of the NFL are turning to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from March 1st to 7th, and the opening of 2022 Free Agency on March 16th.

But before we can start talking about the Giants’ needs in building their roster, we wanted to look at the new coaching staff and how that might influence the schemes going forward.

In this podcast

What do we think of the new staff?

Why the hiring of Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka are encouraging

What people aren’t talking about with regards toRunning Backs coach DeAndre Smith

Why Andre Patterson is an exciting hire

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page