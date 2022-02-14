Share All sharing options for: Giants 2022 free agency: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants are unlikely to be major players in 2022 NFL Free Agency. Rookie General Manager Joe Schoen has said the team needs to clear roughly $40 million from its salary cap to operate properly in 2022. That likely precludes any major free agent signings.

Still, the free agency period will be critical for the Giants. Will they keep any of their 21 unrestricted free agents? Will they be able to find any low-cost help for their offensive line — or for anywhere else on their roster — in the second or third waves of free agency?

How will whatever happens in free agency impact the Giants’ decisions in the 2022 NFL Draft?

We will have all of the news, rumors, opinion and analysis of free agency right here in this easy-to-follow StoryStream.

So, keep it right here as we give you everything you need to know as Schoen navigates his first NFL offseason as a general manager.