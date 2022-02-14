Super Bowl 57 odds: Could the Giants do what the Bengals couldn’t?

The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came within a couple of minutes of going from being a four-win team to Super Bowl champions in one season. Could the New York Giants complete that mission in the 2022-2023 NFL season?

Las Vegas oddsmakers give the Giants odds of +8000, which translates to a slim 1.2 percent chance, of doing just that next season. Only four teams, the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets at +10000 and the Houston Texans at +12500, have longer odds.

The Bengals had suffered five consecutive losing seasons before going 10-7 in 2021 and eventually reaching Super Bowl 56, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. The Giants have similarly suffered five straight losing seasons.

It is, of course, rare to do what Cincinnati did and the long odds show how unlikely it is that the Giants could follow the Bengals’ path next season in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach.

The Buffalo Bills (+800) are the Super Bowl 57 favorites, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+950), Rams, (+1000). The Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are all +1400, with the Green Bay Packers at +1600.