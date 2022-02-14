Giants news, 2/14: Daniel Jones, Tom Coughlin, Evan Engram, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Why ex-Giants lineman says Brian Daboll’s offense could be ‘fantastic’ for QB Daniel Jones | Why offensive line can’t be fixed overnight - nj.com

“When you look at what Josh Allen does, Daniel Jones does the same exact things really well,” O’Hara said. “I know it’s going to be a big year for him, I know he’s excited about it. ... I know he can’t wait to get to work. He can’t wait to go out there and improve himself and improve this offense. I’m looking forward to big things for DJ.”

55 Super Bowl rings, 55 stories

It’s worth a few minutes to see these rings, and some of the stories they have generated.

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Staff a Good Mix of "Old and New" - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

5 potential free agent landing spots for Evan Engram, including Cowboys

