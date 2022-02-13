Super Bowl picks, predictions: BBV staff picks Rams-Bengals winner

The Los Angeles Rams? The Cincinnati Bengals? Which teams will win Super Bowl LVI? The Rams are 4-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The game will take place at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will be broadcast by NBC.

The Rams are in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years. Cincinnati is there for the first time in 33 years.

There are several former Giants in the game. For the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. is the most recognizable name. Beckham signed with the Rams after being turned loose by the Cleveland Browns, and has been a key contributor for Los Angeles. Defensive backs Grant Haley and Donte Deayon are also Rams.

For the Bengals, defensive tackle B.J. Hill and cornerback Eli Apple were drafted by the Giants. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2018. He also interviewed for the head coaching job before Brian Daboll was hired. Special teamer Michael Thomas also played for the Giants.