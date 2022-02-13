Super Bowl start time: What time kickoff is scheduled?

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s Super Bowl LVI held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Former first overall picks, Bengals’ Joe Burrow (2020 NFL Draft) meets the Rams’ Matthew Stafford (2009 NFL Draft) on Sunday. On Burrow’s side, rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who had 1,455 receiving yards in the regular season, most ever by a rookie in the Super Bowl era. He followed that accomplishment with an NFL rookie postseason record 279 receiving yards through the Bengals’ first three playoff games this season. The only rookie record he has left in the receiving-yards category is the single-game Super Bowl record, held by TORRY HOLT, who had 109 in the Rams’ Super Bowl XXXIV victory.

On the Rams, receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL in each of the three major receiving categories – receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) – and is the first player in league history to lead the NFL in those three categories for a team that advanced to the Super Bowl. He is the third player to lead the league in receiving yards and appear in the Super Bowl in the same season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1989 and 1994) and Drew Pearson (1977).

The two head coaches on Sunday, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor (age 38) and the Rams’ Sean McVay (age 36), will be a combined 74 years and 299 days old on Sunday, the youngest combined age for opposing head coaches in Super Bowl history. Previously, the youngest head-coaching matchup was Super Bowl XLIII with Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin (36 years, 323 days old) and Arizona’s Ken Whisenhunt (46 years, 339 days old).

With a Rams win, McVay (36 years, 20 days on Sunday) would edge Tomlin (36 years, 323 days old in Super Bowl XLIII) as the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl.

Halftime entertainment includes performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe.

What you need to know

What: Super Bowl LVI

When: Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Where: SoFI Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya & Kathryn Tappen (field reporters)

Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters) SIRIUS: 82 (LAR), 85 (Cin.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LAR), 225 (Cin.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 818 (LAR), 806 (Cin.)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Rams -4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Clear throughout the day.

Referee: Ron Torbert

