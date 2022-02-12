Giants add John Egorugwu and Dean Wilkins to coach linebackers

The New York Giants on Saturday announced the additions of three more coaches to head coach Brian Daboll’s staff. John Egorugwu will coach inside linebacker and Dean Wilkins will coach outside linebackers. Christian Jones has been hired as an offensive assistant.

Egorugwu, 35, has both collegiate and NFL coaching experience. He spent the 2021 season as the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt University. Egorugwu was previously on the Buffalo Bills’ coaching staff for four years (2017-20), the last three with Daboll, as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach. He first coached in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-16 as a defensive assistant, working primarily with the linebackers.

Egorugwu spent three years (2012-14) as a graduate assistant at Missouri, working with both the defense (2012) and offense (2013-14). Egorugwu got his start in coaching at his alma mater, William Jewell, mentoring linebackers from 2010-11.

Wilkins, 34, spent the previous 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last 10 working with Martindale and the last two as their outside linebackers coach.

He was a football video operations intern for two years before becoming a video coordinator in 2012. The following season, he was a coaching staff assistant.

Wilkins was a defensive assistant from 2014-16 and was promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2017. He spent the next two years assisting both the line and the outside linebackers before being named the outside linebackers coach in 2020.

Jones, 28, spent the previous three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the offensive quality control coach for two years before being named the assistant wide receivers coach in 2021.

Jones began his coaching career in 2017 as an offensive intern at his alma mater, Northwestern. The following season, he was an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Texas.

Other moves

Ryan Hollern, formerly chief of staff for the coaching staff, has moved to the player personnel department as college scouting coordinator.

The Giants have also hired Mark Loecher as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Loecher was the Denver Broncos’ assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2021. Loecher (pronounced LOW-sure) was a strength and conditioning assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020. Loecher entered the league as a strength and conditioning intern in 2014 before beginning a four-year stint as assistant strength coach.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs — DeAndre Smith

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers — Mike Groh

Offensive assistant — Christian Jones

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Inside Linebackers — John Egorugwu

Outside linebackers — Dean Wilkins

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Special teams quality control — Nick Williams

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young