Giants news, 2/12: Victor Cruz, Saquon Barkley, Wink Martindale, more

Victor Cruz Talks Threatening to Cut Odell Beckham Jr.’s Hair, More in B/R AMA

Cruz covers everything from salsa dancing to the Washington Commanders.

Saquon Barkley: Brian Daboll’s ‘energy’ is what Giants offense needs

“I think one, the energy that [Daboll’s] bringing and the conversations about the way he’s going to relate the offense to the players and make the system work for the players,’’ Barkley said. “Obviously I think with Joe Schoen, what he’s going to do in free agency and the draft to build the team. I think we have the talent on the team. I truly don’t think we’re that far. We just have to keep working.’’

Get ready, Giants: Wink Martindale is bringing a lot of blitzing — and no B.S.

Former players and colleagues say Martindale has a unique gift for bonding with his players on a personal level.

Analyzing Brian Daboll’s first (mostly) complete Giants coaching staff

New York Giants: Lessons they can learn from how the Bengals roster was built

New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll’s Staff a Good Mix of “Old and New”

My new favorite @Giants jersey of all time. pic.twitter.com/kT1ykVV3FM — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2022

