Giants make several coaching staff hires official

On the heels of officially announcing Mike Kafka (offense), Don ‘Wink’ Martindale (defense), and thomas McGaughey (special teams) as their coordinators, the New York Giants Friday made several other assistant coaching hires official.

Laura Young (director of coaching operations), Shea Tierney (quarterbacks), DeAndre Smith (running backs), Bobby Johnson (offensive line), Tony Sparano Jr. (assistant offensive line), Andy Bischoff (tight ends), Andre Patterson (defensive line) were all made official by the Giants on Friday.

Young is the first woman to hold a coaching position for the Giants. She will be iinvolved in every aspect of football operations, including coordinating/organizing practice, as well as game day operations.

“She’ll have her hands all over the organization in terms of the coaching side,” new head coach Brian Daboll said. “She’s with me every step of the way. She’s a rock star really, and I feel very fortunate that I get to work with her each day because she provides just a tremendous amount of support and value to really everyone, but myself the most, I would say. She’s smart, there’s really not a job she can’t do and a job she won’t do. That’s her mindset. Very humble, egoless, but driven, smart. I just think she’s the best.”

Young, who has 18 years of NFL experience, comes to the Giants from the Buffalo Bills, where she was the team’s player services coordinator and worked with Daboll the previous four seasons.

“Look, when you’ve been doing this for so long, you come across different people at different times,” he said. “She was obviously a person that I just recognized how she did things and you never know when you’re going to be faced with those opportunities, but I’d just say I’m very fortunate I get to work with her.”

The addition of Smith as running backs coach is the only one that had not been previously reported. The 53-year-old Smith will be the only member of the staff without previous NFL experience. He has coached at the college level for 22 years, the last three at Texas Tech.

The Giants also announced that defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, assistant defensive backs coach Mike Treier, assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins and special teams quality control coach Nick Williams will also return.

Henderson will be back for a third season with the Giants. Treier began as a defensive quality control coach in 2020 and was an assistant for Henderson in 2021. Blevins has been on the Giants’ staff since 2018. Williams will be in his third role on the Giants’ staff in as many seasons.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are official unless otherwise noted.]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs — DeAndre Smith

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers — Mike Groh

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Linebackers — John Egorugwu [reported]

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Special teams quality control — Nick Williams

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young