 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge remains most popular combination for Giants

N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu easily the player most often chosen

By Ed Valentine
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As it was last week, the combination of offensive line/edge defender is the most popular in our current New York Giants mock draft tracker. Twenty-two of the 38 mock drafts included this week (57.9 percent) have the Giants using their Nos. 5 and 7 picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on some combination of offensive line/edge.

Thirty of the 38 mock drafts (78.9 percent) have the Giants using the fifth overall pick on an offensive lineman. Fifteen (39.5 percent) chose N.C. State tackle, seven (18.4 percent) chose Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and five (13.2 percent) chose Alabama tackle Evan Neal.

At. No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 7 times (18.4 percent), Purdue edge George Karlaftis six times (15.8 percent) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton four times (10.5 percent).

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
2/10 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/10 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/9 Draftwire (Easterling) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
2/9 Drafttek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/9 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
2/9 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
2/7 DraftKings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/7 Player Profiler Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 NFL Mocks Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/6 College Football News Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/6 Draft Network (Marino) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
2/4 CBS (Stackpole) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/2 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/24 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
1/17 PFF (Gayle) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

[NOTE: Most, if not all, of these mock drafts were found at NFL Mock Draft Database.]

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...