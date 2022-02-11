Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge remains most popular combination for Giants

As it was last week, the combination of offensive line/edge defender is the most popular in our current New York Giants mock draft tracker. Twenty-two of the 38 mock drafts included this week (57.9 percent) have the Giants using their Nos. 5 and 7 picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on some combination of offensive line/edge.
Thirty of the 38 mock drafts (78.9 percent) have the Giants using the fifth overall pick on an offensive lineman. Fifteen (39.5 percent) chose N.C. State tackle, seven (18.4 percent) chose Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and five (13.2 percent) chose Alabama tackle Evan Neal.
At. No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 7 times (18.4 percent), Purdue edge George Karlaftis six times (15.8 percent) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton four times (10.5 percent).
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|2/10
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/10
|CBS (Edwards)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/9
|Draftwire (Easterling)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati
|2/2
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|2/9
|Drafttek
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/9
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|2/9
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|2/7
|DraftKings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/7
|Player Profiler
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Pro Football Focus (Galina)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|NFL Mocks
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|2/7
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/6
|College Football News
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/6
|Draft Network (Marino)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|2/4
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/3
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/2
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/2
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/31
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
|1/31
|Pro Football Focus (Monson)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/31
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/28
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|1/26
|The Draft Network (Perez)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/25
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/24
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/24
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
|1/21
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|1/21
|NFL Network (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|1/19
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|1/19
|The Athletic (Brugler)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
|1/19
|Pro Football Network (Olson)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
|1/18
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|1/17
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
|1/17
|PFF (Gayle)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|1/17
|The Draft Network (Crabbs)
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
[NOTE: Most, if not all, of these mock drafts were found at NFL Mock Draft Database.]
