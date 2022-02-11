Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge remains most popular combination for Giants

As it was last week, the combination of offensive line/edge defender is the most popular in our current New York Giants mock draft tracker. Twenty-two of the 38 mock drafts included this week (57.9 percent) have the Giants using their Nos. 5 and 7 picks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft on some combination of offensive line/edge.

Thirty of the 38 mock drafts (78.9 percent) have the Giants using the fifth overall pick on an offensive lineman. Fifteen (39.5 percent) chose N.C. State tackle, seven (18.4 percent) chose Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross and five (13.2 percent) chose Alabama tackle Evan Neal.

At. No. 7, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo was chosen 7 times (18.4 percent), Purdue edge George Karlaftis six times (15.8 percent) and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton four times (10.5 percent).

[NOTE: Most, if not all, of these mock drafts were found at NFL Mock Draft Database.]