Giants news, 2/11: B.J. Hill, ex-teammates on Odell Beckham, more

Former Giant B.J. Hill excited to play in Super Bowl

“It was a blessing being at the Giants,” Hill said. “It’s a blessing to be here in Cincinnati. I’ve came a long way. I knew God had a plan for me the whole time. I just had to be patient and at first when I figured I was going to get traded, I was down. I didn’t want to leave because I knew this place for going on four years. It was just tough at first, but I knew I was going to fit right in just with the guys that were already here. It’s just a blessing to be here. I guess God just had a plan for me somewhere else and it just happened to be here and be on a great team with a great group of guys.”

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo says the team “wouldn’t be here” without Hill and Eli Apple.

Falcons release OL Matt Gono ahead of free agency

The Giants worked out Gono on Thursday, per Field Yates.

Ex-Giants reveal the real Odell Beckham before Super Bowl 2022

Justin Pugh, Prince Amukamara, and Mathias Kiwanuka have high praise for Beckham’s ability and selflessness.

Bedard: What is going on with Patriots’ coaching staff, and don’t rule out O’Brien

The Raiders had interest in bringing on Joe Judge in a special teams role, but he reportedly prioritized getting offensive experience in New England.

Great Dane Nation: Episode 75: Eli Manning on Apple Podcasts

Manning on Daniel Jones:

“I love the way he works. I love his commitment to the game. I love how he does everything. And I think it’s a little bit unfair with the people around him,” Manning said. “He’s had different offensive coordinators every year, so I think he earns the respect of his teammates. I think he has the respect of his coaches, and the way he works, the way he studies and prepares and does those things. So you just hope that it can show up on game day and can get the production that he deserves for his hard work. So I think you got to stay with them and give him a shot.” “I think there are too many other areas that they need to make improvements before they go pay a bunch to get the quarterback,” Manning said. “I just don’t think that’s the one missing element to get them back to the playoffs.”

Super Bowl LVI - Sixteen players and coaches reveal tales of Super Bowl nerves

Carl Banks and Bill Parcells recall what it’s like to be in the big game.

Josh Allen: Brian Daboll taught me ‘how to take charge’

Josh Allen to talk with Daniel Jones about Brian Daboll-led offense

