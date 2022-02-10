Giants coaching news: Giants to hire Vanderbilt LB coach John Egorugwu, per reports

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to hire Vanderbilt linebackers coach John Egorugwu.

SOURCE: Vandy LB coach John Egorugwu is expected to join the Giants coaching staff. He coached on the Bills staff with new Giants HC Brian Daboll. Prior to Egorugwu’s four seasons with the Bills, he had spent two years on staff with the Ravens. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 10, 2022

Egorugwu, a former collegiate linebacker, spent 2021 as linebackers coach at Vanderbilt, but spent the six years before that in the NFL. Egorugwu’s time in the NFL with Buffalo and Baltimore draws ties to both the Giants’ head coach and defensive coordinator.

He was the Buffalo Bills defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach from 2017 to 2020. Egorugwu was the assistant linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. At the time he would have coached under Wink Martindale, who was the Ravens’ linebackers’ coach from 2012 to 2017.

He’s also spent time on the offensive side of the ball, both as Missouri State’s wide receivers coach, and as a graduate assistant.

It’s a reasonable assumption that Egorugwu will be the Giants’ linebackers coach.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers — Mike Groh

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Linebackers — John Egorugwu

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young