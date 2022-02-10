Giants reportedly hiring Mike Groh to coach wide receivers

The news just keeps coming in regards to Brian Daboll’s New York Giants coaching staff. The latest report is that the Giants are hiring Mike Groh to coach wide receivers.

Earlier in the week, former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry (under Ben McAdoo) has been presumed to be ticketed for that job. Over the past couple of days, though, that changed.

Groh, 50, was wide receivers coach for the Indianapolis Colts for the past two seasons. He was offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018-2019.

Groh is the son of former Giants assistant coach Al Groh, and a collegiate teammate of Tiki Barber’s at Virginia, where he played quarterback.

He began his coaching career in 2000 with the New York Jets, and has worked for a number of NFL and college teams.

Groh received an interview recently for the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator job that went to McAdoo.

In Groh’s two seasons as Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Philadelphia was 18th and 12th in the NFL in points scored.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Assistant offensive line — Tony Sparano Jr.

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers — Mike Groh

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line — Andre Patterson

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Assistant defensive backs — Mike Treier

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator — Anthony Blevins

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young

Rob Ryan, Bryan Cox, Drew Wilkins may also be joining the staff, per @AaronWilson.